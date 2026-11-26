Miranda Lambert is set to bring country music to the Cowboys vs. Eagles Thanksgiving showdown, but her halftime appearance comes with a question fans may not expect about one of the NFL’s biggest holiday traditions.

Miranda Lambert is bringing her country sound to one of the NFL’s biggest holiday traditions as the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. She will headline the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff.

The Red Kettle Kickoff is more than a musical break in the game. Since Reba McEntire launched the tradition in 1997, the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show has helped raise awareness and support for The Salvation Army’s holiday campaign, contributing to more than $3.4 billion raised over the years.

For her, the Thanksgiving appearance also puts the spotlight on a question that often follows major NFL halftime performances: how artists are compensated for taking the stage. Last year, Post Malone’s halftime show drew similar curiosity.

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Did Miranda Lambert get paid for performing?

Miranda Lambert is not expected to receive a traditional appearance fee for performing at the Cowboys vs. Eagles Thanksgiving halftime show. NFL halftime performers typically take the stage without a standard performance paycheck, as the opportunity provides significant national exposure.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards (Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The league has previously confirmed that it covers production costs and expenses for major halftime performances, rather than paying artists a conventional fee. Lambert’s performance is part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff.

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The event uses the Cowboys’ nationally televised Thanksgiving game to launch the organization’s holiday fundraising campaign. This year marks the 30th consecutive halftime show and the 136th Red Kettle Campaign.

While a traditional appearance fee is not expected, performing during an NFL halftime show can be valuable for an artist’s career. The exposure can introduce their music to a massive audience, boost streaming numbers and generate interest in future concerts or releases.

Key takeaways

Miranda Lambert headlines the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff during Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

headlines the during Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles. The Red Kettle Kickoff has helped The Salvation Army raise more than $3.4 billion since 1997.

has helped The Salvation Army raise more than since 1997. Miranda Lambert is not expected to receive a traditional appearance fee, as the NFL covers production costs.