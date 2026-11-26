The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles face off on Thanksgiving in a pivotal NFC East clash. With playoff implications and a fierce rivalry at stake, the quarterback depth charts could play a key role in shaping the matchup.

The Cowboys and Eagles renew their NFC East rivalry on Thanksgiving, with a familiar holiday tradition carrying extra weight in Week 12. Dallas welcomes Philadelphia to AT&T Stadium for a matchup that could reshape the division’s picture.

Brian Schottenheimer‘s team enters the game at 5-6, while the Eagles are trying to climb back from a 3-7 start. Dallas has shown plenty of firepower on offense in recent weeks, but Nick Sirianni‘s side will be looking to turn the rivalry into a much-needed statement on the road.

Beyond the standings, the quarterback situation adds an intriguing twist to this Thanksgiving clash. With both teams’ depth charts drawing attention ahead of kickoff, the available options behind center could become an important factor in a game where every possession matters.

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What are the Cowboys’ QB depth chart options?

The Cowboys’ quarterback depth chart for Thanksgiving features Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback and Sam Howell as his backup. Dallas’ depth chart lists those two players in that order, with no third quarterback shown.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Prescott remains the centerpiece of the Cowboys’ offense. He enters the matchup after throwing four touchdown passes and adding a rushing score in Dallas’ 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans.

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He has also been cleared to play against Philadelphia, carrying no injury designation on the final report despite a left-hand issue earlier in the week.

What are the Eagles’ QB depth chart options?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback depth chart for Thanksgiving is led by Joe Milton III, followed by Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton. The team’s official depth chart lists Milton first, McKee second and Payton third.

Milton will start against his former team. Nick Sirianni confirmed on November 18 that Milton would take over the starting job, and Philadelphia’s official Thanksgiving preview identified him as the quarterback facing Dallas.

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McKee is Philadelphia’s backup quarterback. He initially received the opportunity to replace Jalen Hurts and started three games, but the Eagles turned to Milton after McKee went 0-3 in those appearances.

Payton, a rookie, is the Eagles’ third quarterback. He has not been a regular part of the offense. Hurts is not among the Eagles’ current quarterback options, as he remains sidelined while receiving treatment for blood clots.

Key takeaways

Dak Prescott starts at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys , with Sam Howell listed as backup.

, with Sam Howell listed as backup. Joe Milton III starts for the Philadelphia Eagles , followed by Tanner McKee and Cole Payton.

, followed by Tanner McKee and Cole Payton. Jalen Hurts remains sidelined for the Philadelphia Eagles while receiving treatment for blood clots.