Jerry Jones, Cowboys could relive George Pickens drama after Joey Porter Jr. trade

Trading for Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers could send Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys down the same rabbit hole they went down with George Pickens.

For the time being, the Dallas Cowboys‘ trade for Joey Porter Jr. is a big success for Jerry Jones and the front office. Not long after Jones admitted the possibility of upgrading the roster, the move was announced. However, how the trade is remembered will vary based on how the star cornerback performs in the 2026 NFL season.

The true test will come in the coming days, weeks, or even months, when the Cowboys begin extension talks with Porter Jr. and his camp, which, if George Pickens‘ drama has taught Dallas anything, should be a troubling one.

As reported by Todd Archer of ESPN NFL Nation, Porter Jr. shares the same agent as Pickens: David Mulugheta. In fact, the Cowboys have 20 players set to become unrestricted free agents next offseason, and six of them are represented by Mulugheta.

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Considering how contract talks went with Pickens, another player brought to Dallas from Pittsburgh, it should be easy to connect the dots and expect a similar fate when Jones and the brass sit down with Mulugheta.

Owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, at MetLife Stadium.

Similarities between Porter Jr. and Pickens

Pickens and Porter Jr.’s situations look too similar. Both were traded from the Steelers to the Cowboys ahead of or during contract years, and because neither was a first-round pick, the Cowboys can’t use a fifth-year option on their expiring rookie deals. The main difference is that Porter Jr. will make a little less, based on the fact that cornerbacks aren’t quite at the wide receivers’ payroll level in the NFL.

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Other than that, it looks like Jones and Dallas have put themselves in the exact same situation they went through last year and during the offseason with Pickens. In the end, the Cowboys franchise-tagged Pickens, and the wideout out of Georgia accepted that, as he is now trying to increase his price tag with a strong 2026 NFL campaign.

Cowboys could franchise-tag Porter Jr.

The same could happen to Porter Jr., especially if negotiations between Jones and Mulugheta get off to a tense start. There’s clearly too much water under the bridge for the two sides to simply put it past them. And in more ways than one, even if the Cowboys mimic Pickens’ standoff to perfection with Porter Jr., that may be the best-case scenario.

The alternative would be repeating what happened with Micah Parsons, also represented by Mulugheta. They say to keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Jerry Jones has definitely done that, though in some ways, he’s sold America’s Team’s soul to Mulugheta, who now has a big say in what the future will bring for Dallas.

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Key takeaways