The 2022 NFL season has started and Week 3 will begin with an exciting game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in your country. In the US, it will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.
In the third Thursday Night Football of the season, the Cleveland Browns will host an exciting and historic game against the Steelers. The home team has a 1-1 record and will surely try to get a Divisional win against their biggest rival.
As for the visitors, things are getting complicated. Despite the Steelers named Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback, last week's defeat against the Patriots left some doubts about his role, which could be taken by Kenny Pickett soon.
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kick-Off Time
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will start the activity of the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday, September 22, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) September 23
Canada: 8:15 PM (EDT)
China: 8:15 AM September 23
Germany: 2:15 AM (CEST) September 23
Ireland: 1:15 AM (IST) September 23
Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDT)
US: 8:15 PM (ET)
UK: 1:15 AM (BST) September 23
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
This exciting game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, as they have the rights for all the Thursday Night Football games. Outside the US, it can be watched through NFL International broadcast system.
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds
The Cleveland Browns are the favorites to get the win in Week 3 with a -200 on BetMGM. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite having the same record, have a +165 thanks to their visitors' condition.
|BetMGM
|Cleveland Browns
|-200
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+165
