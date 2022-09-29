The Dolphins visited the Cincinnati Bengals for the fourth Thursday Night Football of the year. Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa, Miami's quarterback, had to exit the game due to an injury and was taken to the hospital immediately.

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season started with an exciting game between the Dolphins and the Bengals. Unfortunately, the match had a rough moment when Tua Tagovailoa, Miami's quarterback, suffered a shocking injury. Now, the league has revealed his status after he was taken to the hospital immediately.

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best young quarterbacks nowadays in the NFL. During his college years, he suffered five injuries; one of them (hip) almost ended his football career.

But now things seemed to be different for the 2022 NFL season. The Dolphins started the campaign with a 3-0 record, with Tua Tagovailoa as one of the main reasons for that good moment. Unfortunately, in Week 4 he suffered another injury and the league has revealed what type it is.

Tua Tagovailoa status: What injury suffered Dolphins quarterback against the Bengals in Week 4?

During the 2nd quarter of Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Topu captured Tua Tagovailoa, but it was not only a normal hit. The Dolphins quarterback fell and hit the ground with the back of his head in what appeared to be a concussion.

He layed down in the pitch for several minutes before leaving in an ambulance directly to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Briefly after, the NFL has informed he suffered a head and neck injury, but his status remains uncertain.

Last Sunday, during Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, he also had to leave for a moment in what appeared to be another concussion. The NFLPA is investigating if the Dolphins followed properly the protocol, but Miami said it was only a back injury.