How many fans are attending Commanders vs Colts in London today for 2026 NFL Week 4?

The Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in one of the international games of the 2026 NFL season, with the matchup taking place in London.

The NFL is heading to London for a while, where the first of a series of games in the English capital will take place. In what is expected to be a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a capacity of nearly 60,000 spectators, both the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts will be looking for an important win to improve their records.

It is well known that the league intends to continue expanding its reach to different locations, and London is once again set to host several games. In Week 1, the Rams and 49ers faced off in Melbourne, and now the Commanders and Colts will meet outside the United States.

Fans from different places will gather at the stadium and enjoy a great matchup between two teams looking to establish themselves among the contenders. Which team will ultimately be better represented by its fans inside the stadium?

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More games in London

The remaining 2026 NFL London Games cross-pond slate brings two huge October matchups right after Week 4. First up on Sunday, October 11, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a marquee NFC-AFC showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A general view during the NFL 2025 game between Denver Broncos and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Just one week later, on Sunday, October 18, Jacksonville stays across the pond to act as the home team again, taking on their AFC South rival Houston Texans in a division battle at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

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International NFL games this season

Outside of London, things kicked off in Week 1 with a historical debut in Melbourne, Australia, where the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Los Angeles Rams at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In Week 3, the league made its Brazilian debut in Rio de Janeiro as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Dallas Cowboys at the Maracana Stadium.

Looking ahead to the rest of the fall, the NFL lands at the Stade de France on October 25 for a clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, followed by a Madrid debut at Bernabeu Stadium on November 8 featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.

The global swing wraps up in November with the New England Patriots facing the Detroit Lions in Munich on November 15, before closing out in Mexico City on November 22 with a division-caliber matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte.

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Key takeaways