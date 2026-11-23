The Washington Commanders face a pivotal Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with every result potentially shaping their NFC playoff hopes. Will Monday Night Football change the course of Washington's season?

The Washington Commanders have little room for error as they prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial Week 11 matchup of the 2026 NFL season. Dan Quinn‘s team enters Monday Night Football with a 3-5-1 record.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will have to find a way to contain Joe Burrow, who is coming off a spectacular performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

With the NFC playoff race becoming increasingly important, they cannot afford to overlook the consequences of Monday night’s result. A victory, defeat or tie against the Bengals would leave Washington in a different position.

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What happens if the Commanders beat the Bengals today?

If the Commanders beat the Bengals, Washington would improve to 4-5-1 and remain third in the NFC East, just behind the Dallas Cowboys, with the New York Giants still holding the biggest chances to win the division. The victory would move the Commanders to a .450 winning percentage and reduce their gap behind the division-leading Giants to two games.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Washington would gain ground in the NFC playoff race, but a win would not be enough to move past Dallas, which improved to 5-6 after defeating the Tennessee Titans 51-30 on Sunday. The Cowboys would remain second in the division with a .455 winning percentage, narrowly ahead of the Commanders.

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Their next game would be against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 29, at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Cincinnati, meanwhile, would travel back home to face the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on the same day.

What happens if the Commanders lose to the Bengals today?

If the Commanders lose to the Bengals, Washington would fall to 3-6-1 and remain third in the NFC East, three games behind the Giants. The defeat would drop the Commanders to a .350 winning percentage and make their path to the division title more difficult.

A loss would leave them behind the Cowboys, who are currently 5-6, and the Giants, who improved to 6-3-1 after their Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders would still be ahead of the Eagles, who are 3-7 after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 on Sunday.

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The result would also hurt Washington’s chances of earning an NFC wild-card spot, as the team would have six losses with only seven regular-season games remaining. The Commanders would need a strong finish and favorable results elsewhere to stay in contention.

What happens if the Commanders and Bengals tie today?

If the Commanders and Bengals tie after overtime, Washington would move to 3-5-2 and remain third in the NFC East, 2½ games behind the Giants. The tie would give the Commanders a .400 winning percentage, slightly better than their current .389 mark, but it would not be enough to move them above Dallas.

A tie would leave Washington with the same number of wins as the Eagles, but the Commanders would have fewer losses and a better winning percentage. Philadelphia would remain fourth in the division at 3-7.

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The result would also leave them with one fewer opportunity to gain ground on the Giants and Cowboys. Although a tie is better than a loss in terms of winning percentage, it would not provide the same boost to the Commanders’ playoff hopes as a victory.

Key takeaways