The Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals face a crucial Monday Night Football showdown in Week 11, with their quarterback depth charts drawing attention ahead of a matchup that could shape both teams’ seasons.

The Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals meet at Northwest Stadium on MNF in a Week 11 matchup that brings two high-profile quarterbacks into the spotlight. Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow headline the showdown.

Daniels enters the game after practicing fully throughout the week despite a left elbow issue, while Burrow also worked through an illness before being cleared without a game designation. Both teams have reason to feel confident.

With kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET, Dan Quinn‘s team and Zac Taylor‘s side will look to keep their offenses on track in a game with significant implications for their respective seasons.

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What are the Commanders’ QB depth chart options for Week 11?

The Washington Commanders’ quarterback options for Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals are Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota and Athan Kaliakmanis, with Daniels projected to start Monday Night Football.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Daniels is expected to return to the starting role after dealing with a left elbow injury. The QB participated fully in all three practices leading up to the Bengals matchup and did not receive a game-status designation on the final injury report.

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Mariota is Washington’s No. 2 quarterback behind Daniels. The veteran has already stepped into the starting role this season when Daniels was unavailable, giving the Commanders an experienced alternative.

Kaliakmanis is the third quarterback on the depth chart. The rookie provides another option behind Daniels and Mariota, although he is not currently projected to see playing time against Cincinnati.

What are the Bengals’ QB depth chart options for Week 11?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback depth chart for Week 11 features Joe Burrow as the starter and Joe Flacco as his backup for Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. Burrow is expected to lead Cincinnati’s offense.

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Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals (Source: Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Burrow was listed with an illness during the week, but he participated fully in all three practices before the matchup and was not assigned a game-status designation on Cincinnati’s final injury report.

Flacco is Cincinnati’s second quarterback behind Burrow. The veteran joined the Bengals’ quarterback group as an experienced backup who can step into the starting role if needed. His presence gives Cincinnati a reliable option.

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Key takeaways