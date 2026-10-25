Is Burna Boy getting paid for his halftime show in Saints vs Steelers Paris 2026 NFL game?

Burna Boy will headline the halftime show when the Saints face the Steelers in the NFL’s historic Paris game, but the spotlight comes with a big question about the business behind his performance.

Burna Boy will take center stage when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New Orleans Saints in Paris, adding a major musical attraction to the NFL’s first regular-season game in France.

But as anticipation builds for the October 25 matchup at Stade de France, one question goes beyond the performance itself: Will the Nigerian superstar receive a paycheck for his halftime appearance?

The NFL confirmed him as the show’s headliner in September, highlighting his international success and his history at the Paris venue, where he became the first African artist to headline a concert in April 2025.

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Will Burna Boy receive a fee for the Saints vs. Steelers game?

Burna Boy is expected to perform without a conventional appearance fee, with the global exposure likely serving as a major benefit of his New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers halftime show.

Burna Boy during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 (Source: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The league generally does not pay Super Bowl halftime headliners a traditional performance fee. Instead, it covers production costs and, according to reporting on the Super Bowl, pays applicable union-scale fees.

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Artists take the stage in front of a massive international audience, making the exposure itself a valuable opportunity to reach new listeners and potentially boost music streams, sales and concert-ticket demand.

That publicity could be especially valuable for Burna Boy, who has built an international audience through his Afrofusion sound and global touring career. In 2025, he became the first African artist to headline a concert at Stade de France.

Returning to the same venue for the NFL’s first regular-season game in France gives him another opportunity to showcase his music to a broad audience beyond his usual fan base.

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