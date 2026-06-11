Burna Boy’s profile: Who is the artist who sang with Shakira? Age, nationality, career and more

Burna Boy, the Nigerian star linked to Shakira in the 2026 World Cup anthem, has been quietly shaping global Afrobeats. From Lagos to worldwide stages, his rise hides more than just hits…

After performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City, Burna Boy has continued to draw the attention of both fans in attendance and those online, especially after singing alongside Shakira.

He has become one of the most influential voices in global music Known for his fusion of Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall and pop, he has built a reputation not only as a hitmaker but also as a cultural ambassador for modern African music.

The performance not only sparked a lot of discussion, but also everything behind the scenes did as well, such as when questions arose about whether the Nigerian superstar had received any kind of payment for his collaboration with the event.

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Who is Burna Boy?

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer widely recognized as one of the leading figures in global Afrobeats and Afro-fusion music. Born on July 2, 1991, in Port Harcourt, he has built a big career so far.

Burna Boy attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

He first rose to prominence in 2012 with his breakout single Like to Party, which introduced his unique sound and laid the foundation for his debut album L.I.F.E. (2013). From that moment on, he steadily expanded his global profile.

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He signed with major international labels and released a string of successful projects including Outside, African Giant, Twice as Tall and Love, Damini, all of which solidified his reputation as one of Africa’s most influential musical exports.

Over the years, he has earned multiple international awards, including a Grammy for Twice as Tall, and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. His music often carries themes of identity and African pride.

Burna Boy joins Shakira for the FIFA World Cup official song

Burna Boy and Shakira took the stage together at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City, delivering a landmark performance of the official anthem “Dai Dai”. It marked one of the most talked-about moments.

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The song is part of the official World Cup soundtrack and is designed to celebrate global unity through soccer, blending Afrobeats and Latin pop influences in a cross-cultural production that reflects both artists’ musical identities.

Beyond the opening ceremony, the collaboration highlights Burna Boy’s growing role in global pop culture and Shakira’s long-standing connection with FIFA events, having previously delivered iconic World Cup performances.