Mike McCarthy makes strong self-criticism after Steelers’ loss to Bengals on Week 10 SNF

The AFC North witnessed a thrilling night at Paycor Stadium, where the Cincinnati Bengals finally defended their home turf and left the Pittsburgh Steelers empty-handed in a crucial divisional matchup. Naturally, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Mike McCarthy, who showed his frustration with the way the game unfolded.

“That’s clearly not to the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s not to any of our expectations,” McCarthy said to the press once the game concluded. “I was very disappointed. We’re all disappointed.”

The coach’s experience means that his energy is now focused primarily on finding a way out of this situation as quickly as possible. The level of performance was very poor, but it’s time to turn the page and start focusing on the next game.

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“It’s one loss and it will be dealt with,” he also added. “I’m more focused on the details, the fundamentals, and the things we need to do. We’re not gonna drive down the drama road of those types of things. It’s a waste of time, it’s a waste of energy. We’re going to pour our energy into ourselves, looking in the mirror and focusing on the things we can control.”

Boye Mafe #53 of the Cincinnati Bengals hits Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A night to forget for Pittsburgh

It was a rough Sunday night in Cincy for the Steelers, who got blown out 38-18 by the Bengals in a game that felt over way before the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh’s offense couldn’t get anything going early—managing just 23 total yards through the first three quarters and finishing with only 222 total yards (compared to Cincy’s 484).

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Aaron Rodgers had a quiet night going 15-of-29 for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns (connecting with DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth in garbage time), while Jaylen Warren was completely bottled up on the ground with just 15 yards on 7 carries. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense had zero answers for Joe Burrow (35-of-44, 409 yards, 4 TDs) and Ja’Marr Chase (11 catches, 231 yards), turning a big AFC North showdown into one they’ll want to flush immediately.

Aaron Rodgers after throwing an interception "I’m gonna f*cking QUIT" 😭 https://t.co/N3ZjJutk4N — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 16, 2026

What’s next for the Steelers?

Following that rough loss in Cincinnati, the Steelers drop to 6-3 on the season, snapping a four-game winning streak, and they’ll look to bounce back across a crucial three-game stretch. First up, Pittsburgh stays in-state for a road trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 22 at Lincoln Financial Field, before heading back home to Acrisure Stadium for back-to-back matchups: a Black Friday showdown against the Denver Broncos on November 27, followed by a Sunday Night Football clash with the Houston Texans on December 6.

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Key takeaways