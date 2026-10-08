Mike McDaniel recognizes Chargers OC job might be in jeopardy after 0-4 start to 2026 NFL season

After starting 0-4, the Los Angeles Chargers are in crisis, and many wonder if Mike McDaniel is the proper offensive coordinator for the team, a conversation which he has acknowledged.

The season hasn’t been kind to the Los Angeles Chargers. Starting their season 0-4 was not ideal as this team had high expectations before the season. Much of those were thanks to the signing of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. However, the offense has looked under par and some say he should be fired.

McDaniel is aware of this pressure, and even if Harbaugh admitted that McDaniel’s job is not in jeopardy, the OC knows that if things don’t improve, things can change.

“When you have high expectations and you’re getting the results we’re getting and you’re 0-4, that’s pretty standard operating procedure,” McDaniel said. He then added, “I would be foolish, or I would feel entitled, if I didn’t expect there to be disappointment. And so, if you want things to change and you want narratives to change, you have to change them through action collectively. If our results are better, that’s the only thing that matters.”

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McDaniel’s stock in the NFL is at an all-time low

When McDaniel was hired as the Miami Dolphins head coach, everyone was hyped as he is a Kyle Shanahan protégé. The first couple of seasons were good, but then, results started to dim and he lost the locker room.

However, when the Chargers hired him, he was undoubtedly the best option as he was still viewed as an offensive mastermind. The Chargers are averaging a poor 16.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

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The talent is there to lift the offense

When you look at Justin Herbert at the quarterback position, he is an elite talent. Ladd McConkey has proven in his rookie year (2024) that he can definitely be a WR1 on a team, and Omarion Hampton is a very talented back. Hence, it’s up to McDaniel to actually find a way to make them put points on the board.

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Key takeaways