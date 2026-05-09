Mike McDaniel confirms Chargers will help Justin Herbert own the QB position in a ‘new way’

The Los Angeles Chargers have in Mike McDaniel a new offensive coordinator, and he is ready to take Justin Herbert's game to the next level.

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially named Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator. He will work closely with Justin Herbert, and he is clearly ready to embrace the challenge of evolving one of the league’s most talented arms.

Last year, the Chargers saw immediate improvement following Jim Harbaugh’s arrival as head coach. While the offense received a significant lift, the consensus around the league is that this upcoming season could be even better with a more specialized scheme.

During this offseason, the Chargers made a splash by hiring McDaniel, who is widely regarded as an offensive mastermind. When asked about Justin Herbert, the former Dolphins head coach expressed total confidence, confirming his belief that the quarterback is ready to truly master his position.

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“We’re looking to master and be elite at everything that we do and being able to own the position in a new way,” McDaniel said Firday, per the team’s website. “Being able for him to own the position a way he never has and ultimately, for it to be obvious to everyone around that he’s playing the best football of his career.”

The Chargers need Justin Herbert to reach elite status

Mike McDaniel understands that Justin Herbert is the cornerstone that will determine the Chargers’ success. His expectations for the quarterback are sky-high, as he believes Los Angeles now possesses the necessary components to be a legitimate championship contender.

“I had very, very lofty expectations. Justin’s up there as one of the main motivating factors of moving my family here,” McDaniel added. “Lofty expectations and I can say with absolute certainty he’s exceeded those. Just very motivated and focused.“

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While Herbert has been a consistently solid performer, some feel he has yet to fully reach his immense potential. This is due, in part, to the inconsistent offensive line play he has dealt with throughout his career, which has often prevented him from feeling secure in the pocket and fully showcasing his elite skill set.