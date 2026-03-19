Jim Harbaugh reportedly has high expectations on new Chargers RB Keaton Mitchell entering Mike McDaniel’s offense

The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Keaton Mitchell to a two-year, $9.3 million deal according to The Athletic. Daniel Popper of that same outlet reported the reason head coach Jim Harbaugh brought him to the team, and it has to do with Mike McDaniel too.

Popper not only assured that Mitchell is a great fit for the Chargers, but also that the “acceleration and threatening speed to the edge will thrive” under the McDaniel scheme. Mitchell’s skill set compares to what McDaniel had in Miami with De’Von Achane, albeit with far lesser production.

Still, Mitchell had 341 yards averaging a whopping 5.8 yards per carry. Achane averaged a 5.7 yards per attempt, which led the NFL in players with more than 6.25 rushes per game. Hence, now they have an explosive player ready to roll.

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Mitchell will be RB2 though

Despite all the buzz around his signing, it’s still expected that Mitchell will serve as the second back on the team, with Omarion Hampton carrying the bigger workload. Hampton is a more physical, straight runner than Mitchell.

Omarion Hampton #8 of the Los Angeles Chargers

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Hampton is a more complete, high-volume back. Mitchell will be used as a specialized, change-of-pace weapon. Now, he might thrive and excel at that role, which is what Popper reported. The running game could be a massive unit for the Chargers.

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see also Chargers cap space in 2026: How much flexibility does Los Angeles have?

The Chargers coaching staff is a rush-loving crew

Jim Harbaugh loves a good running game. Mike McDaniel is a sucker for a good running game. Hence, look at it now. Two running backs, two different skill sets, and two masterminds when it comes to running the football.

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There’s also plenty of hype on Oronde Gadsden, the tight end. However, the real evolution in this offense will be how the running game helps unleash Justin Herbert. The quarterback could have plenty of help if the running backs do their job.