NY Giants, NFC East warned by Dak Prescott after Cowboys win vs Eagles

Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Week 7’s MNF, putting pressure on the New York Giants in the NFC East.

After seven weeks, the parity in the NFC East is reflected in the division standings. The New York Giants hold a slight edge over their rivals, but the Dallas Cowboys’ recent victory over the Philadelphia Eagles prompted Dak Prescott to make it clear that America’s Team won’t back down in the race for first place.

“We say the division’s right in front of us. It is as long as we win,” Prescott said via ESPN. “And if you lose another game, then you’re probably checking to see what New York’s doing. You’re probably checking and watching the other teams more than we should.

“So yeah, I mean you got to win games, got to win division games. How big of a game this was, understanding how much they’re hurt on their offensive side, yeah, huge road win for us.“

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With the halfway point of the schedule approaching, the Cowboys are keeping their hopes alive of overtaking the Giants and winning the division. Maintaining consistency and securing crucial divisional victories could prove to be key factors in their pursuit of the NFC East title.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown.

NFC East standings after Week 7

Both the Cowboys and the Giants secured crucial victories, pulling away from their division rivals. Meanwhile, the Eagles and Commanders, both dealing with a significant number of injuries, have yet to find their footing in the NFC East.

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Team Record New York Giants 4-2-1 Dallas Cowboys 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles 2-5 Washington Commanders 1-4-1

Another chance to pull away

The New York Giants get a break on their bye week, while the rest of the division steps onto the field. The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and to wrap up the week’s action, we have a divisional clash as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Landover to face the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Keep the foot on the gas

Beating the Eagles on Monday Night Football could have provided a major emotional boost for the Cowboys. Both Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer know they cannot afford to let up if they want to take the lead in the division.

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“Nobody’s going to give it to us. Nobody’s going to say, ‘Yeah, you’re the better team. You got it,'” Prescott said. “That’s what’s so great about the NFL, so we’ve got to come out and earn it each and every week, and there’s going to be no difference coming next Sunday.”

Coach Schottenheimer also added: “I think it gets us right back into the hunt in the NFC East.”

Key takeaways