CeeDee Lamb believes Cowboys have better roster than their NFC East rivals, trusts Dallas can clinch division title

The NFC East is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and CeeDee Lamb believes his Dallas Cowboys can rise above the rest.

For years, the NFC East has been considered one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and this season appears to be no exception. None of the four teams has managed to maintain consistency in its performances and results. Nevertheless, CeeDee Lamb remains confident that the Dallas Cowboys have what it takes to stand above their division rivals.

“We think about it just like that,” Lamb said, via the Cowboys’ website. “Anybody can win his division, so why not us? Every opportunity that we can get, we know what we’re messing up, and what are our areas of improvement — like playing complementary ball. I feel like, at the end of the day, we feel like we have the best roster, top down, and we’ve got to be able to play like that on Sundays or Mondays.”

There is no shortage of talent, that much is clear, but something is evidently not clicking for America’s Team. The division’s competitive balance could shift at some point during the season, and it remains to be seen whether Lamb and company will be able to rise above the competition when that moment comes.

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No one can pull away

After six weeks of the 2026 NFL season, only one team in the NFC East has a winning record. The New York Giants have managed to pull slightly ahead of their division rivals, although they have yet to establish themselves as the clear-cut team to beat.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, find themselves on a roller coaster that has prevented them from stringing together consecutive wins this season. Along with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Dallas has suffered four losses heading into Week 7.

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Team Record New York Giants 3-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles 2-4 Dallas Cowboys 2-4 Washington Commanders 1-4-1

Week 7 in the NFC East

Week 7 is serving up plenty of drama for the NFC East. The ultimate headline is an absolute primetime clash on Monday Night Football, as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-stakes divisional showdown. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are hitting the road to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, and the Washington Commanders are enjoying a rest week on their bye.

Key takeaways

CeeDee Lamb believes the Dallas Cowboys have the best roster in their division.

believes the Dallas Cowboys have the best roster in their division. Only one team in the NFC East holds a winning record after six weeks.

after six weeks. The Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football in Week 7.