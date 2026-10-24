NY Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor with Colts faces key obstacle as multiple teams target star RB

The market for Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is rapidly heating up, but the New York Giants will not have a clear, uncontested path to acquiring him. Following the recent front-office shakeup in Indianapolis, rival franchises are preparing aggressive offers ahead of the November trade deadline. However, whether a deal materializes hinges entirely on how the Colts proceed under interim leadership.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Stephen Holder, interest in the former All-Pro back is league-wide. “Multiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told ESPN, but it remains unclear whether the Colts are ready to unload players before the trade deadline”.

While Indianapolis sits at 2-4 and faces a roster re-tool, Taylor remains one of the premier offensive playmakers in football, having already racked up 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through six games this season.

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Will Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor?

The Giants could trade for Jonathan Taylor. While media outlets and NFL insiders have labeled them as potential front-runners due to their backfield transition and need to support quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Big Blue will face rising competition from competing playoff contenders seeking elite ground power.

Potential landing spots and trade suitors for Jonathan Taylor

If the Indianapolis Colts decide to shop Jonathan Taylor to recoup draft capital, several high-profile contenders possess both the incentive and roster needs to make a bold move:

New York Giants (Front-Runner): The Giants stand out as a natural landing spot. After releasing veteran Najee Harris, pairing Taylor alongside Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. would provide QB J.J. McCarthy with an elite playmaker in head coach John Harbaugh’s physical system.

The Giants stand out as a natural landing spot. After releasing veteran Najee Harris, pairing Taylor alongside Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. would provide QB J.J. McCarthy with an elite playmaker in head coach John Harbaugh’s physical system. Seattle Seahawks (Dark-Horse Option): Seattle emerges as a dangerous dark-horse candidate. With Kenneth Walker III shining with the Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet battling his way back from a severe knee injury, head coach Mike Macdonald’s run-heavy offense could view Taylor as the missing piece to fight for the NFC West.

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Why the Colts might hesitate to trade Jonathan Taylor

Despite widespread interest across the league, trading away a franchise icon is far from simple. Taylor remains under contract through 2028 after signing a multi-year extension, making his contract a valuable long-term asset rather than a rental.

Furthermore, with interim general manager Ed Dodds evaluating the roster, Indianapolis must decide whether trading Taylor for draft picks aligns with their long-term vision or if keeping him as the centerpiece of their offense remains the priority.

If Joe Schoen and the Giants want to bring Taylor to East Rutherford, they will need to outbid aggressive suitors like Seattle to secure the superstar back before the deadline passes.

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Key takeaways