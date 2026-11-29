The New York Giants' backfield, currently led by Cam Skattebo, could get a boost in the near future with Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s return to the field.

Injuries throughout the season have taken a heavy toll in East Rutherford, with the New York Giants‘ backfield being one of the areas hit hardest. Fortunately for John Harbaugh, Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to make his return to the field soon, leading many to believe that Cam Skattebo will face healthy competition in the backfield as the season progresses.

“It’s not out of the question to think it could evolve into a timeshare backfield where they almost split playing time,” ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan stated. At a time when the Giants are fighting for the top spot in the NFC East, having this kind of competition within the team could prove to be extremely valuable as they look to strengthen their position in the division.

Establishing a strong ground game is a key weapon in J.J. McCarthy‘s offense, and one he looks to take full advantage of week after week. With Skattebo and Tracy Jr. both healthy, the Big Blue now have another reason to dream big and set their sights on a deep playoff run.

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Tracy Jr. closing in on his return

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been sidelined since late October after straining his hamstring in the Giants’ Week 7 overtime win against the Houston Texans. New York placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 27 right before its Week 8 bye, forcing him to miss the required four-game stretch.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants celebrates with Cam Skattebo #44 and Devin Singletary.

The good news for the NFC East leaders is that the setback isn’t season-ending—he’s eligible to come off IR and return to the field as early as next week for the Giants’ Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

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Skattebo is the owner of the backfield

Cam Skattebo has completely taken over the Giants’ backfield this season, locking down the RB1 spot with physical, reliable production. Through nine games (eight starts) in 2026, the second-year running back has racked up 530 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 130 carries (4.1 yards per attempt), highlighted by a breakout 124-yard performance in Houston.

He’s also chipped in as a safety valve in the passing game with 17 receptions for 134 yards, giving New York a true workhorse, who keeps the offense moving on the ground.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

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Key takeaways