Starting and backup QBs on Cowboys vs Bucs depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 5 TNF

The Dallas Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, so the quarterbacks will be on primetime action.

Week 5 kicks off with an NFC matchup on Thursday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the quarterback stories for both teams are completely different.

For instance, the Dallas Cowboys have arguably a top 10 quarterback in Dak Prescott. Therefore, the Cowboys offense is one of the most high-octane units in the NFL.

The same can’t be said for the Buccaneers, whose starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is injured and hence, they are recurring to their depth chart to find a new signal-caller to take the load in the meantime.

Advertisement

Cowboys QB depth chart vs Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys are a top-tier offense and most of that is thanks to the prowess of Dak Prescott. He is accurate, can read defenses, and has plenty of chemistry with his wide receivers. This is their depth chart:

Dak is all business ⭐️@TBvsDAL – 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/S6uU3Subpm — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2026

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Joe Milton III (emergency backup)

Advertisement

Bucs QB depth chart vs Cowboys

Since Baker Mayfield is dealing with a hand injury, undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels will have his second start for the Bucs. Daniels hopes he can improve on the 19/27, 148 yds, 1 TD, and 2 INTs statline he posted in his debut. This is their depth chart:

Jalon Daniels

Easton Stick

Brett Rypien (emergency backup)

Key takeaways

Dak Prescott leads a top-10 high-octane offense for the Dallas Cowboys.

for the Dallas Cowboys. Jalon Daniels makes his second start for Tampa Bay with Baker Mayfield sidelined. RotoBaller

for Tampa Bay with Baker Mayfield sidelined. RotoBaller Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels threw one touchdown and two interceptions in his debut.