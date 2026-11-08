Is Emeka Egbuka playing today for Buccaneers vs Bears on SNF in 2026 NFL Week 9?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football but there are questions on the status of wideout Emeka Egbuka.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received massive injury relief ahead of Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will suit up and play despite dealing with a persistent foot issue.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Egbuka is officially active for the primetime showdown vs Bears. The dynamic pass-catcher practiced with limitations throughout the week before clearing final pregame medical evaluations.

Consequently, head coach Todd Bowles regains his primary weapon for an essential conference matchup. Egbuka’s availability provides quarterback Baker Mayfield with a reliable intermediate safety valve.

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Egbuka is not having a stellar season, but is key for Bucs

Egbuka has experienced an uneven sophomore NFL season compared to his electric rookie debut. Through six appearances, he has recorded only 28 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Bears.



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However, his presence remains vital for sustaining offensive rhythm on critical downs. Egbuka consistently creates separation over the middle and moves the chains in contested coverage. His reliable route running opens space for perimeter targets across the formation.

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How can Egbuka harm the Bears defense?

The Bears feature a disciplined secondary, but injuries have recently depleted Chicago’s defensive backfield depth. Chicago cornerbacks struggle against crisp slot separators who change direction cleanly in the flat.

Therefore, Egbuka can exploit Chicago’s zone soft spots with quick slants and option routes. His shiftiness after the catch will force linebackers to hesitate in coverage. If Chicago overcompensates against deep boundary routes, Egbuka will carve up intermediate passing lanes.

Key takeaways

Emeka Egbuka will suit up and play despite dealing with a foot issue.

despite dealing with a foot issue. Ian Rapoport reported Emeka Egbuka is officially active vs Bears for primetime.

for primetime. Emeka Egbuka has recorded 28 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.