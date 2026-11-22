Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to improve their record in the NFC South, but it won’t be an easy task, as they face none other than the Detroit Lions on the road. Although Baker Mayfield is listed as questionable on the NFL injury report for this crucial matchup, a recent report from the insider Tom Pelissero suggests that the quarterback might be available for Todd Bowles.

“Barring a setback, Baker Mayfield is good to go Sunday against the Lions. He is expected to wear a special orthotic and new cleats to help with the injury,” Pelissero revealed per his X account.

Mayfield has already had to deal with injuries throughout the season, a factor that helps explain the Bucs’ current 3-6 record. His presence at Ford Field could provide some much-needed stability as Tampa Bay faces a tough test against the Lions.

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What injury is Mayfield dealing with?

Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a painful plantar fascia injury in his foot that he picked up during the Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Bears, spending their Week 10 bye in a walking boot to rest up.

Blake Cashman #51 of the Minnesota Vikings hits Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, the quarterback has been dealing with a lingering right thumb issue dating back to Week 3 against the Vikings, which has prevented him from being at 100% physically for much of the season.

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Mayfield’s stats when healthy and on the field

In the 6 games Baker Mayfield has suited up for so far this 2026 NFL season, he has completed 86 of 142 passes (60.6%) for 922 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions—good for a 74.9 passer rating—while adding 80 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

His cleanest stretch came right at the start of the year against Cincinnati and Cleveland, where he went 44-for-62 (71%) for 398 yards with a passing touchdown, a rushing score, and just one pick. Since battling through those setbacks, his numbers have taken a noticeable dip, bringing his overall season mark to 153.7 passing yards per game.

Key takeaways

Baker Mayfield is reportedly good to go vs Detroit Lions.

vs Detroit Lions. Mayfield has been dealing with a painful plantar fascia injury and a lingering right thumb issue.

and a lingering right thumb issue. In 6 games, he completed 86 of 142 passes (60.6%) for 922 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.