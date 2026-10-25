What time is Burna Boy performing today during Saints vs Steelers 2026 NFL game in Paris?

Burna Boy will take the stage during the historic Saints vs. Steelers matchup in Paris, with fans tuning in for more than just the NFL action. Find out when to expect the Nigerian superstar’s halftime performance.

The NFL is bringing its regular-season action to Paris for the first time, and the historic Saints vs. Steelers matchup comes with a major musical attraction. Burna Boy will headline the halftime show at Stade de France on Sunday, October 25.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM ET. While that gives fans a clear starting point, those tuning in specifically for Burna Boy will have to wait until halftime, with the exact performance time depending on the flow of the game.

For him, the appearance is also a return to a familiar stage. He made history at Stade de France in April 2025 as the first African artist to headline a solo concert at the stadium, and now he will perform there again as part of the NFL‘s first regular-season game in France.

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What time is Burna Boy performing at Saints vs. Steelers?

Burna Boy is expected to take the stage at around 11:05 AM ET. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris, meaning the halftime show should arrive roughly 90 minutes after kickoff.

Burna Boy at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (Source: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

The exact time could shift depending on how long the first half lasts. The Nigerian superstar will headline the halftime show for the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in France.

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Since NFL games include stoppages for timeouts, commercial breaks and other clock-related situations, the first half generally takes considerably longer than the 30 minutes shown on the game clock.

How long will Burna Boy’s halftime performance last?

Burna Boy’s halftime performance at Saints vs. Steelers is expected to last around 3 to 5 minutes. The short performance window is in line with the demands of a regular-season NFL game.

The standard halftime interval is 13 minutes, leaving limited time for the artist to perform while the teams prepare to return to the field. NFL game operations guidelines require halftime entertainment to clear the field before the second half resumes.

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That means fans should not expect anything close to his usual concert format. His current shows can run for more than an hour but his appearance in Paris is specifically designed as a compact NFL halftime performance.