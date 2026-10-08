Why isn’t Joey Porter Jr. playing today for Cowboys vs Buccaneers in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Joey Porter Jr. for their Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the cornerback was ruled out because of an illness.

Porter joined the Cowboys in a trade with Pittsburgh and immediately made an impact in his first appearance against the Houston Texans. Despite having limited time to learn Dallas’ defensive system, he delivered an encouraging performance in coverage, helping strengthen a secondary that needed reinforcements. His debut had created optimism that he would continue building chemistry with his new teammates against Tampa Bay.

However, Porter’s absence means Dallas will have to adjust its defensive plans for Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys were counting on the former Steelers cornerback to become an important part of their secondary, particularly as they look to contain Tampa Bay’s passing attack. With no additional details provided about the reported illness, the immediate focus is on his recovery and potential return.

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Is Joey Porter Jr. injured with Dallas Cowboys?

Based on the information currently available, Joey Porter’s absence does not appear to be related to a new football injury. The reported reason is an illness, although no specific diagnosis or further details have been disclosed. That distinction matters because his availability had previously been a concern due to back problems that kept him out of Pittsburgh’s first three games of the 2026 season.

Porter finally returned to the field after the trade and played against Houston, giving the Cowboys an encouraging first look at what he could contribute to their defense. His performance suggested that the back issues that disrupted the beginning of his season were no longer preventing him from playing. There is currently no confirmed indication that those previous problems are responsible for his latest absence.

The Cowboys will now have to wait for Porter to recover before determining when he can return to the lineup. An illness can have a different recovery timeline from a structural injury, but without further information from the team, it is impossible to establish exactly how long he will be sidelined. Dallas will hope the issue is short-lived so the cornerback can resume building on the promising start to his Cowboys career.

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