Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Buccaneers in Week 4 of 2026 NFL season?

Josh Jacobs remains sidelined for the Packers as the NFL reviews his case. The running back won't play against the Buccaneers in Week 4.

Josh Jacobs will not play for the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season because he remains on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List while the league reviews his legal case. Jacobs has yet to appear in a game this season, and his absence is not related to an injury.

The Packers running back was placed on the exempt list after being charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May incident. Jacobs later entered a no-contest plea to the misdemeanor charges, but that did not automatically end the NFL’s separate disciplinary process. The league continues to review the case under its Personal Conduct Policy.

While Jacobs remains on the exempt list, he cannot practice or play in games, although he continues to receive his salary. The NFL has not announced a suspension at this point, meaning there is still uncertainty over exactly when he will be allowed to return to the Packers. Green Bay has prepared for his absence by relying on its other running backs while the process continues.

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When is Josh Jacobs coming back?

There is currently no definitive return date for Josh Jacobs because the NFL has not announced its final disciplinary decision. A suspension remains possible, and the league’s review could ultimately determine that Jacobs must miss additional games after the time he has already spent on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

One important detail is that the games Jacobs misses while on the exempt list can count toward a potential suspension. That means the time he has already spent away from the Packers would not necessarily be added on top of the eventual punishment.

If the NFL determines that he should receive a suspension, the games he has already missed could effectively count as time served, although Jacobs would have to repay the salary he received during the period that counts toward the suspension.

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The NFL has not announced how many games, if any, Jacobs will be suspended for. A six-game suspension has historically been the standard punishment for violations involving domestic violence under the league’s personal conduct policy, but the actual discipline can vary depending on the circumstances and the league’s investigation. For now, Jacobs remains unavailable against Tampa Bay, and his return will depend on when the NFL completes its review and makes a decision.

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