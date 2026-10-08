Why isn’t Baker Mayfield playing today for Buccaneers vs Cowboys in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

Baker Mayfield won't play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys. Find out why the quarterback isn't available in Week 5.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Baker Mayfield for their Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys after the starting quarterback suffered a dislocated right thumb. The injury has forced him to miss consecutive games, leaving the Bucs without the most experienced option at quarterback as they look to get their season back on track.

Mayfield suffered the injury during the Buccaneers’ Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It happened late in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, when he was hit by linebacker Blake Cashman while attempting a pass that was intercepted. Mayfield exited the game, and subsequent medical examinations confirmed the dislocation in his throwing hand.

The initial outlook offered some encouraging news, as an MRI revealed no fracture or damage to the thumb’s ligaments or tendons. Head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield would miss at least three weeks, and the quarterback has avoided injured reserve so far with the Buccaneers. However, his recovery timeline remains uncertain because his ability to grip and throw the football comfortably will ultimately determine when he can return.

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When is Baker Mayfield coming back from injury?

Baker Mayfield could miss at least three more weeks, with a potential absence of up to six weeks depending on how quickly he regains a reliable grip on the football.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the quarterback’s return will depend on his ability to hold and control the ball, a crucial requirement for making accurate throws with consistent velocity. Although the lack of ligament or tendon damage is positive, the dislocation still presents a significant challenge for a quarterback who relies on his throwing hand on every offensive snap.

The Buccaneers have ruled Mayfield out against the Cowboys after he also missed the Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay initially expected him to miss a minimum of three weeks, but the broader three-to-six-week window means his absence could extend beyond that estimate. If he cannot grip the football adequately, the team may have to wait closer to the longer end of the timeline rather than risk bringing him back before he is ready.

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Who is Buccaneers starting quarterback vs Cowboys?

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will be the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys, taking over the offense while Baker Mayfield continues his rehabilitation.

Daniels made his first start against Green Bay, throwing for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 55 rushing yards. His second consecutive start will provide another opportunity to gain experience, but replacing a quarterback who had started 57 straight games for Tampa Bay is a considerable challenge.

Mayfield’s recovery will remain one of the Buccaneers’ biggest storylines over the coming weeks. A return after roughly three weeks remains possible if he can grip the ball comfortably and demonstrate that he can throw effectively, while a recovery closer to six weeks would keep him out for a more extended stretch. The team will need to balance the urgency of getting its starting quarterback back with the importance of ensuring his throwing hand is ready for the demands of an NFL game.

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Key takeaways