Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Vikings in Week 10 of 2026 NFL season?

Josh Jacobs' availability has become a major concern for the Green Bay Packers ahead of their Week 10 NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings, raising questions about Matt LaFleur's backfield plans.

Josh Jacobs‘ availability has become a major concern for Matt LaFleur‘s team as it looks to maintain its position in a competitive division race and Green Bay Packers are preparing for a crucial NFC North showdown against the Vikings.

He will miss the matchup against Minnesota because of a fractured right ring finger that requires surgery. The running back suffered the injury during Green Bay’s Week 9 victory over the Patriots, forcing him out of the game.

Head coach confirmed that he would need surgery and that his recovery timeline remained uncertain. The injury has also affected Green Bay’s backfield plans. He did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday’s practice sessions.

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How and when did Josh Jacobs get injured?

Josh Jacobs fractured his right ring finger during the Green Bay Packers’ Week 9 game against the New England Patriots on November 8, 2026.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of Green Bay’s 45-27 victory at Gillette Stadium, when the running back attempted a stiff-arm against Patriots safety Craig Woodson and his finger became caught in the defender’s facemask.

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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He attempted to continue playing but struggled to maintain a grip on the football. He left the field and went to the locker room before briefly trying to return. However, the pain and loss of grip strength prevented him from finishing the game.

He recorded just four carries for five yards before being ruled out. The injury was particularly frustrating for Green Bay because he had only recently returned to the lineup after spending the first six games of the 2026 season on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

How long will Josh Jacobs be out for the Packers?

Josh Jacobs is expected to miss the Week 10 matchup against the Vikings, with a potential return in two to three weeks following finger surgery. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are hopeful that the running back can return after their Week 11 bye.

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He is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the fracture. LaFleur acknowledged that placing him on injured reserve was a possibility. That designation would require him to miss at least four games.

However, the latest report from Rapoport on November 11 offered a more encouraging outlook. He indicated that he could be sidelined for just two or three weeks, meaning he might avoid injured reserve altogether.

What did Matt LaFleur say about Josh Jacobs’ injury?

Matt LaFleur confirmed that Jacobs needs surgery to repair his fractured right ring finger and will miss time, but the Packers coach initially declined to establish a return date.

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Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 9, he explained that the running back could not realistically continue playing because he had lost the ability to grip the football properly.

Coach also described his attempted comeback during the Patriots game, explaining why the coaching staff could not keep him on the field. “I don’t think he could. He tried last night. He tried to go back in and he had no grip strength“, he said.

When asked whether Green Bay could place him on injured reserve, the coach made it clear that the organization was considering every possibility. “I think everything’s on the table“, he said, without ruling out a longer absence.

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Key takeaways