Packers fans receive important injury update on Josh Jacobs ahead of key divisional clash vs Vikings

After nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season, the NFC North is undoubtedly one of the most competitive divisions in the league. Next weekend, the Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, but they will have to do so without Josh Jacobs, who is set to undergo surgery on one of his fingers.

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs, who will have surgery later this week on his broken ring finger, could return as quickly as 2-3 weeks, sources say. Green Bay will decide Saturday if IR is necessary but it’s not guaranteed,” ESPN’s Ian Rapoport revealed on X. “Jacobs is out vs the #Vikings before the bye. After that, he’s got a shot.”

Moving forward, the focus will be on how Matt LaFleur can get the most out of a depleted backfield to put pressure on a Vikings team that recently traded for Kirk Cousins. It’s all or nothing for Green Bay, which will look to come out on top in this classic rivalry matchup that could prove to be a turning point in the season.

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A bitter-sweet victory for Green Bay

During Green Bay’s 45-27 blowout victory over the New England Patriots, Jacobs went down early in the first quarter after suffering a fractured ring finger. He briefly tried to tough it out and return to the game, but he completely lost his grip strength on the football and was ruled out for the remainder of the afternoon.

A look at what might’ve caused Josh Jacobs’ hand injury #Packers https://t.co/I2yaFcxgyt — Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 8, 2026

Rushing options available to Love

Jacobs’ absence could become a major headache for Jordan Love and the Packers’ rushing attack, especially since the team’s primary alternative in the backfield was also unavailable in their last outing at Foxborough. Marshawn Lloyd has been dealing with knee discomfort, and his availability for the matchup against the Vikings remains uncertain.

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With both players sidelined, Pierre Strong Jr. is the next name on Green Bay‘s RB depth chart. Finally, and perhaps with a better chance of seeing some playing time this time around, Kaleb Johnson is also in the mix.

Pierre Strong Jr. #22 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a first down.

What’s next for the Packers?

Following their crucial matchup against Minnesota, the Packers will enjoy a well-deserved bye week before heading into the most decisive stretch of the season. Here are the games Green Bay will have on its schedule after this NFC North rivalry clash.

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Week 12, at Los Angeles Rams – November 25

Week 13, at New Orleans Saints – December 6

Week 14, vs Buffalo Bills – December 13

Week 15, vs Miami Dolphins – December 20

Week 16, at Chicago Bears – December 25

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

NFC standings ahead of Week 10

Team Record Chicago Bears 7-2 Detroit Lions 6-2 Minnesota Vikings 6-2 Green Bay Packers 6-3

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Key takeaways

Josh Jacobs will undergo surgery on his broken ring finger and miss the Vikings game.

on his broken ring finger and miss the Vikings game. The Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots 45-27 in Week 9.

45-27 in Week 9. Marshawn Lloyd is dealing with knee discomfort, making his status vs the Minnesota Vikings uncertain.