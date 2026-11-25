The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in a crucial Week 12 clash, but Josh Jacobs' status has raised questions ahead of kickoff. With the Packers' offense facing a tough test, his availability could become a key storyline in this matchup.

Josh Jacobs’ season has been interrupted at nearly every turn, and a fractured finger has now become another obstacle for the Green Bay Packers running back. He underwent surgery and missed the matchup with Minnesota.

His recovery has put his availability for Wednesday’s game against the Rams under the spotlight. The biggest concern is not simply whether he can take the field, but whether he can handle the physical demands of his position.

A running back needs a secure grip to protect the ball through contact, and the team has been cautious as he works his way back. He has returned to limited practice, but that progress has yet to settle the question surrounding his status.

Advertisement

Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing today against the Rams?

Josh Jacobs will not play against the Los Angeles Rams because he is still recovering from surgery to repair a fractured finger on his right hand. He is dealing with an injury that has affected his ability to grip and secure the football.

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers (Source: Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

He suffered the injury against the New England Patriots and missed the following matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Although he returned to limited practice ahead of the Rams game, head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that the running back was not ready to play.

Advertisement

The Packers need him to regain sufficient grip strength before clearing him for game action. His absence leaves Green Bay without one of its key offensive weapons against Los Angeles, with Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd among the options in the backfield.

When did Josh Jacobs injure his finger?

Josh Jacobs fractured the ring finger on his right hand on November 8, 2026. The injury occurred in the first quarter, when his finger appeared to get caught in the facemask of Patriots safety Craig Woodson during a rushing attempt.

He recorded four carries for five yards before leaving the game. He attempted to return, but he struggled to grip the football and was unable to continue.

Advertisement

The Packers confirmed the injury the following day, when head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Jacobs would need surgery. The running back underwent the procedure on November 13 and subsequently missed the Week 10 matchup.

How long will Josh Jacobs be out?

Josh Jacobs has a potential return against the New Orleans Saints on December 6. However, the Packers have not confirmed an official date for his comeback.

He was initially projected to miss approximately two to three weeks after surgery. His recovery has taken longer than the earliest possible timeline, as he continues to work toward regaining the grip strength.

Advertisement

The Packers have not placed him on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility of a return before the end of the regular season. His availability for the Saints game will depend on how his finger responds.

Key takeaways