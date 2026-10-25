Is Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Lions in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions in a crucial NFC North showdown. Find out if Josh Jacobs will be available.

Josh Jacobs is expected to play for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The Pro Bowl running back is active and has been reinstated to the 53-man roster.

After missing the team’s first six games while on administrative leave, Jacobs was officially removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list, clearing his final administrative hurdle to take the field at Ford Field. Jacobs’ placement on the Commissioner Exempt list back in late August followed an offseason legal situation stemming from a May incident.

Last month, Jacobs resolved his legal proceedings by pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges. Following the legal resolution and paying a $1,000 fine, the NFL lifted his exempt status on Monday, making him immediately eligible to return to full team practice and game-day activity.

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Is Josh Jacobs suspended?

No. While the NFL’s personal conduct policy investigation remains ongoing—meaning the league reserves the right to issue future disciplinary action if warranted—there is no active league suspension in place for Week 7. With a full week of practice under his belt and official activation to the 53-man roster on Saturday, Jacobs takes his rightful spot in Green Bay’s backfield.

Green Bay Packers RB depth chart

Having Jacobs back instantly elevates the ceiling of Matt LaFleur’s offense, giving Green Bay its primary focal point in the ground game alongside an emerging group of young rushers.

Josh Jacobs is RB1 although there’s no certainty about how many snaps he’ll get. The rest of the depth chart for the Packers’ offense includes MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson.

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Key takeaways