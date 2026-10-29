Is Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Panthers in Week 8 of 2026 NFL season?

The Packers need a win against the Panthers in Week 8 to stay alive in the race for the NFC North. Find out if Josh Jacobs will be available.

The Green Bay Packers head into a Week 8 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field with their backfield engine firing on all cylinders. Star running back Josh Jacobs is fully available and expected to carry a primary workload after making his official 2026 season debut last week.

While league discipline remained a talking point after Jacobs spent the opening six weeks on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list, the league formally removed him from the exempt list on October 19. Because the NFL has not issued an immediate formal suspension while its internal review remains ongoing, Jacobs is cleared without restriction for Green Bay’s prime-time matchup. Furthermore, league precedent indicates that the six games Jacobs missed while on the exempt list would be credited toward any potential future discipline handed down by the league office.

Jacobs made an immediate, multi-dimensional impact during his Week 7 return against the Detroit Lions. Playing 53.8% of the offensive snaps, the 28-year-old rusher logged 16 total touches for 91 scrimmage yards. While limited to 36 rushing yards on 11 carries on the ground, Jacobs excelled as a safety valve in the passing game, catching five of seven targets for 55 receiving yards and a touchdown.

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Is Josh Jacobs playing today?

Yes. Josh Jacobs is fully active, healthy, and cleared to play for the Green Bay Packers against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. A massive boost for Matt LaFleur’s team.

With Marshawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr. operating in rotational roles, head coach Matt LaFleur is expected to expand Jacobs’ workload against a vulnerable Carolina defense. Key factors favoring a big night for Jacobs in Week 8:

Ideal Matchup: Carolina enters Week 8 allowing an NFL-worst 153.2 rushing yards per game, creating a smash spot for Green Bay’s physical ground attack.

Carolina enters Week 8 allowing an NFL-worst 153.2 rushing yards per game, creating a smash spot for Green Bay’s physical ground attack. Ramp-Up Complete: After logging 16 touches in his first game back, Jacobs is expected to absorb a higher share of early-down and goal-line attempts.

After logging 16 touches in his first game back, Jacobs is expected to absorb a higher share of early-down and goal-line attempts. Offensive Balance: Having Jacobs healthy eases the operational burden on Jordan Love, allowing Green Bay to control tempo and time of possession at home.

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Barring any unexpected pre-game developments, fantasy managers and Packers fans can comfortably expect Jacobs to lead Green Bay’s backfield tonight against Carolina.

Key takeaways