Dylan Larkin receives mix of cheers and boos in an ‘interesting night’ during his return to Red Wings

Dylan Larkin made his highly anticipated return to the Detroit Red Wings, which drew mixed reactions from the crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

After the latest saga during the offseason, Dylan Larkin received a clean slate from Todd McLellan and saw game action on the ice at Little Caesars Arena. The Detroit Red Wings’ biggest star received a mix of boos and cheers from the fans in what ultimately ended in a victory for his team over the Ottawa Senators.

“I’m trying to be a man and face it, and I understand why that’s happening,” Larkin said to the press once the game concluded. “But again, like I said to you guys at the start of the season, I was going to try to show up with my play, and it was nice to be out there with the guys and get a win.”

The boos that came whenever he touched the puck were occasionally replaced by a round of applause from the home fans, in what Larkin described as an “interesting night.” The player himself admitted that he did not want to overreact to the situation and said he was pleased with the win.

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“I don’t want to offend anyone with over-celebrating, with knowing the situation that’s going on,” Larkin added. “But again, with all that, scoring a goal in the NHL, scoring a goal for this team when we needed it, it felt pretty good.”

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings looks to take a second period shot.

Larkin’s highly anticipated return

Dylan Larkin made an immediate impact in his 2026 season debut, putting up a solid 2-point performance (1 goal, 1 assist) to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Taking the ice for the first time this campaign, Larkin stayed super active in the offensive zone, firing 4 shots on goal and winning 11 of 17 faceoffs (64.7%) to set the pace for Detroit’s attack.

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He capped off his strong return by being named the game’s first star, proving he hadn’t missed a beat. Now it will be up to him to earn back the trust of his fans after requesting a trade before the start of the season.

What’s next for the Red Wings?

Fresh off that strong start, the Detroit Red Wings are keeping the momentum rolling with a solid mix of home and road tests ahead. First, they host the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 9, before turning right around for a quick road matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, October 10. After a few days off, they return home to Detroit to take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, October 13.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin received a mix of boos and cheers in his return to Detroit.

in his return to Detroit. Dylan Larkin recorded 1 goal and 1 assist in Detroit’s 5-3 win over Ottawa.

in Detroit’s 5-3 win over Ottawa. The Detroit Red Wings next host the Seattle Kraken on Friday, October 9.