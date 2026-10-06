Red Wings, Todd McLellan reportedly give Dylan Larkin clean slate ahead of season debut

Dylan Larkin is trending to make his season debut for the Detroit Red Wings, and it looks like head coach Todd McLellan won’t punish him with his lineup decision.

Although very early in the 2026-27 NHL season, the Detroit Red Wings are gearing up for what will be a crucial game against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. To add to the fire, head coach Todd McLellan revealed Dylan Larkin could make his season debut after missing the first two games with an upper-body injury and being placed on injured reserve (IR).

Red Wings fans booed Larkin when he was introduced in the 2026-27 NHL season home opener, one can only imagine the hostility inside Little Caesars Arena in his first shift back on home ice. McLellan is leaving Larkin’s status up in the air, but there’s a very real possibility he is on Detroit’s lineup against Ottawa.

“[Larkin has] got one more hurdle to cross. He’s still on IR, so the doctor will look at him here, and if he’s cleared, he’s playing. And if he isn’t, then he won’t,” Todd McLellan said after the Red Wings’ morning skate on Tuesday, via Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press.

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Red Wings need Larkin

With Larkin’s trade likely stalling as the Florida Panthers may avoid a worst-case scenario with Aleksander Barkov, the Red Wings know better than to simply keep Larkin away from the ice out of pettiness. If he can play, they will dress him.

Todd McLellan speaks during a press conference following the NHL Global Series.

Larkin may have burned his bridges in Detroit, but he’s still a valuable weapon for the team. The Red Wings are winless through their first two games and have yet to hold a lead, so it’s not as if things could go much worse. Or at least that’s what Detroit wants to believe.

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Larkin could join the power play

As much stuff as there will be on Larkin’s plate, McLellan isn’t taking anything off of it. In his first game back, Larkin could pick up right where he left off, playing big minutes for a Red Wings side that desperately needs a spark. According to reports, Larkin got some looks on the team’s power play during his latest practice session.

In the midst of the trade request drama and with Larkin injured, McLellan and his staff had left Larkin off the power play during practice, though they did use him on the penalty kill. As Larkin gears up for his return to NHL action, it looks like the team is holding no grudge against him, or at least isn’t showing it with his special teams assignments. Larkin’s absence has cost the Red Wings, and it was made evident as McLellan bashed the special teams’ groups.

Red Wings struggle on special teams

The best players have to play, even those who are actively pushing to leave the organization. And that’s why Larkin could be back in full capacity, playing minutes both on the man advantage and penalty kill. For as long as Larkin is under contract in Detroit, it might stay that way.

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Even the angriest fans in Motor City will agree the special teams need help. So far, the Red Wings have some of the worst PP and PK percentages in the NHL, operating at 14.3% and 50%, respectively.

Key takeaways