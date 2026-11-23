Dylan Larkin’s blockbuster move from the Detroit Red Wings to the Montreal Canadiens has added a new twist ahead of the matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Montreal Canadiens have made a major move by acquiring Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, adding an experienced center to a team with ambitions of making another deep Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The blockbuster trade, announced on November 22, brings an end to the center’s long tenure on Todd McLellan’s side and creates plenty of anticipation surrounding his next chapter in Martin St. Louis’ team.

The timing of the move, however, raises an immediate question ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre. He had not played since October 29, when his dispute with Detroit resulted in a suspension.

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Is Dylan Larkin making his Canadiens debut against the LA Kings?

Dylan Larkin will make his Montreal Canadiens debut against the LA Kings. The announcement comes just hours after Montreal completed its blockbuster trade with the Red Wings, bringing the 30-year-old center to the Canadiens.

Dylan Larkin #71, former Detroit Red Wings player (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NHL insider Frank Seravalli confirmed the news through his social media account, writing: “Dylan Larkin will make his #GoHabsGo debut tonight in Montreal”. Larkin also took part in his first practice on Monday morning, wearing No. 89.

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His participation in the morning skate helped pave the way for his immediate inclusion in Martin St. Louis’ lineup. He is expected to center the second line alongside Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Canadiens acquired him from Detroit on Sunday night, ending his 11-year tenure with the Red Wings. Before the trade, he had recorded six points (two goals and four assists) in 10 games during the 2026-27 NHL season.

Why was Dylan Larkin suspended by the Detroit Red Wings?

Dylan Larkin was suspended without pay by the Detroit Red Wings on October 29, 2026, after informing the organization that he would no longer play for the team while waiting for a trade.

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The decision followed months of tension between the former captain and Detroit’s management after he requested to leave the franchise during the offseason. The situation had been developing for months.

He requested a trade after the 2025-26 season, following another disappointing campaign in which the Red Wings missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive year. On September 11, Detroit announced that he would no longer serve as captain, a position he had held since January 2021.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Larkin initially returned to the lineup. He missed the preseason and Detroit’s first two regular-season games because of an upper-body injury, but eventually resumed playing on October 6. He recorded six points, including two goals and four assists, in 10 appearances during the 2026-27 campaign before the dispute escalated.

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The breaking point came on October 29, when interim general manager Shawn Horcoff revealed that Larkin’s agent had contacted the organization to inform it that the forward would no longer report to the rink or play for Detroit.

Horcoff expressed disappointment with the decision, emphasizing that the organization had been working with Larkin’s representatives to find a solution. They subsequently suspended him without pay while continuing to explore trade opportunities.

The suspension meant Larkin would not be eligible to return to Detroit’s lineup unless the situation was resolved through a trade. It also had financial consequences, as he forfeited approximately $1 million in salary during his absence, according to NHL.com.

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