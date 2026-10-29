Dylan Larkin reportedly frustrated with Red Wings stance’ as trade rumors escalate with Canadiens, Wild and other potential suitors

The complicated situation between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings has officially hit a breaking point. After months of cold-war negotiations, lingering trade requests, and expanding destination lists, the 30-year-old star center has taken a step back from game action as the front office closes in on a resolution.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the organization is officially holding Larkin out of the active lineup to safeguard his trade value, responding directly to mounting pressure from the player’s representation.

“My understanding is while Red Wings have remained engaged in trade talks, the plan is for Dylan Larkin to sit out for asset protection purposes until a trade is completed. Sounds like Larkin camp has applied pressure. Awaiting interim GM Shawn Horcoff to address the situation.”

Advertisement

What’s going on with Dylan Larkin and Red Wings?

Seravalli’s update marks a massive operational pivot for Detroit. By benching Larkin for asset protection, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is effectively ensuring that a multi-piece, high-value transaction will not be compromised by a game-action injury.

While Horcoff previously maintained leverage by insisting on receiving a “value-now” top-six center in return rather than settling for futures, the Larkin camp’s decision to put “their feet to the fire” accelerated the timeline. Many key developments pushed the situation to a head:

Camp Pressure: With the regular season progressing and locker room distractions mounting, Larkin’s agency pushed Horcoff to stop delaying negotiations and finalize a transaction with one of his approved 10 U.S. destinations.

With the regular season progressing and locker room distractions mounting, Larkin’s agency pushed Horcoff to stop delaying negotiations and finalize a transaction with one of his approved 10 U.S. destinations. Asset Risk Management: Exposing a $8.7 million marquee asset under contract through 2031 to nightly physical risk made little organizational sense once talks reached an advanced stage.

Exposing a $8.7 million marquee asset under contract through 2031 to nightly physical risk made little organizational sense once talks reached an advanced stage. Active Bidding War: With contenders like the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Boston Bruins lurking in the trade market, benching Larkin signals to rival executives that Horcoff is ready to execute a final deal.

Advertisement

What’s next for Red Wings and Dylan Larkin trade?

All eyes across Hockeytown and the NHL now turn to Shawn Horcoff, who is expected to address reporters regarding the decision to withhold the team’s former captain.

While a formal deal has not been officially announced, scratching Larkin for asset protection confirms that negotiations have passed the preliminary inquiry stage. Unless negotiations hit an unforeseen wall, the decade-long Dylan Larkin era in Detroit is officially drawing to a close.

Key takeaways

Frank Seravalli reports Dylan Larkin is sitting out until a trade is completed to prevent injury.

is sitting out until a trade is completed to prevent injury. Larkin’s representatives applied direct pressure on Detroit’s front office to accelerate trade discussions.

Interim GM Shawn Horcoff is expected to address the media as a blockbuster move nears completion.