Red Wings report indicates which Stanley Cup contender is favorite to trade for Dylan Larkin between Wild, Canadiens and Bruins

The high-stakes trade market for Detroit Red Wings former captain Dylan Larkin continues to be governed by the Minnesota Wild, but two original six rivals are lingering in the background. While Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff evaluates potential packages across the league, the Wild maintain their position as the primary suitor in ongoing negotiations.

Insider David Pagnotta reaffirmed Minnesota’s status at the top of the board while outlining a potential scenario that could dramatically widen the bidding war. “I still think Minny’s in the lead here on this one, unless he opens up even further beyond the 10 teams, then maybe Boston enters the mix, maybe the Habs.”

Pagnotta’s insight reinforces that Minnesota GM Bill Guerin remains in prime position to land the 30-year-old center. However, because Larkin currently holds an approved 10-team no-trade list, several motivated contenders—including the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens—are currently locked out unless Larkin agrees to expand his pre-approved destinations even further.

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Will Minnesota Wild trade for Dylan Larkin?

Minnesota’s persistent lead in the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes stems from a mix of roster urgency and divisional ambition. Operating near the top of the Central Division, the Wild view Larkin as the ideal top-six center to elevate their postseason ceiling alongside Kirill Kaprizov. Several factors keep Minnesota leading the race:

Aggressive Pursuer: Bill Guerin has maintained open lines with Detroit for weeks, consistently offering futures-based packages that include high draft capital and top organization prospects.

Bill Guerin has maintained open lines with Detroit for weeks, consistently offering futures-based packages that include high draft capital and top organization prospects. Approved Destination: Minnesota sits firmly on Larkin’s current 10-team list, eliminating any administrative hurdles regarding his no-trade clause.

Minnesota sits firmly on Larkin’s current 10-team list, eliminating any administrative hurdles regarding his no-trade clause. Roster Fit: The Wild offer an immediate top-line role with strong championship aspirations, making Minnesota an attractive long-term home for the veteran.

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens threat

While Minnesota leads, the lingering presence of Boston and Montreal introduces a dangerous wild card for Detroit. Both franchises possess urgent needs at top-six center and have been actively scouting Detroit’s situation.

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Boston’s Center Void: The Bruins are desperate for a legitimate No. 1 center to anchor their top line, making Larkin a dream target if he considers adding Boston to his list.

The Bruins are desperate for a legitimate No. 1 center to anchor their top line, making Larkin a dream target if he considers adding Boston to his list. Montreal’s Asset Vault: As previously reported, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has a package ready and holds a deep pool of young centers and draft picks. If Larkin approves Montreal, the Canadiens could outbid Minnesota instantly.

Unless Larkin decides to expand his approved list beyond 10 teams to let Boston or Montreal into the fray, the Minnesota Wild will remain the clear team to beat in the trade race.

Key takeaways

David Pagnotta confirms the Minnesota Wild remain in the lead to acquire Dylan Larkin.

remain in the lead to acquire Dylan Larkin. The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are monitoring the situation and could jump in if Larkin expands his trade list beyond 10 teams.

and Montreal Canadiens are monitoring the situation and could jump in if Larkin expands his trade list beyond 10 teams. Minnesota remains on Larkin’s current approved list, giving Bill Guerin the clearest path to finalize a deal with Detroit.