Red Wings have reportedly made key trade decision on Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings have taken a decisive step in the Dylan Larkin trade saga.

The months-long standoff between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin has reached a pivotal climax. In a significant shift in strategy, Detroit’s front office has made the decision to remove the 30-year-old center from the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks—a healthy scratch policy expected to remain in place until a trade is officially finalized.

The decision to bench Larkin for trade-related asset protection directly coincides with a surge in negotiations between interim general manager Shawn Horcoff and rival front offices across the NHL. Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed the rapid escalation in discussions across the league.

“Hearing that trade talks have escalated on Larkin. Which doesn’t mean it necessarily leads to a trade imminently but things have escalated. Things can still go a few different directions at the moment.”

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Why Detroit benched Dylan Larkin?

By keeping Dylan Larkin off the ice, Detroit eliminates the risk of an injury derailing a potential blockbuster transaction while signaling to aggressive suitors that the front office is ready to move forward once its high valuation is met.

Scratching a franchise cornerstone like Larkin represents a major turning point in Hockeytown’s operational approach. While Horcoff previously resisted rushing a deal—holding out for immediate, top-six roster value—sitting Larkin indicates that trade parameters are nearing alignment with interested suitors. There are many key points to explain this surprising decision:

Asset Protection: With negotiations intensifying, exposing an $8.7 million marquee asset to game-action injury risks collapsing months of leverage.

With negotiations intensifying, exposing an $8.7 million marquee asset to game-action injury risks collapsing months of leverage. Heightened Bidding War: With Larkin’s approved trade list encompassing 10 U.S.-based teams—led by persistent frontrunners like the Minnesota Wild—competing offers are forcing serious progress.

With Larkin’s approved trade list encompassing 10 U.S.-based teams—led by persistent frontrunners like the Minnesota Wild—competing offers are forcing serious progress. Roster Focus: Keeping an uncommitted veteran in the lineup creates unnecessary locker room distractions as Detroit attempts to maintain structure during a transition period.

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Critical days ahead for Larkin and the Red Wings

Although LeBrun emphasized that a trade remains fluid and not strictly imminent, removing Larkin from active competition creates an undeniable timeline. Contenders such as the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and New Jersey Devils continue to monitor developments closely as Horcoff evaluates final packages.

Unless trade talks hit an unexpected roadblock, Larkin’s decade-long era in Detroit has effectively reached its conclusion, setting the stage for a blockbuster move in the coming days.

Key takeaways

Detroit has decided to scratch Dylan Larkin from game action until a trade deal is completed.

from game action until a trade deal is completed. Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed trade talks involving Larkin have officially escalated across the league.

Benching Larkin prevents injury risk while Shawn Horcoff closes in on a final trade package.