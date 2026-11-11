Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin trade talks gain traction, with Wild reportedly presenting best offer

The Detroit Red Wings are actively shopping Dylan Larkin, with the Minnesota Wild reportedly emerging as the front-runner after tabling the strongest offer.

Dylan Larkin has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier trade chips, with the Detroit Red Wings actively exploring scenarios to move their captain. Despite the trade list Larkin submitted to Detroit management, one clear frontrunner has reportedly stepped forward with the strongest proposal to date.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the stalemate between Larkin and the Red Wings has grown increasingly fluid in recent days. “It’s still a matter of who’s blinking first,” Pagnotta noted. “I still think Minny is not budging… and Detroit still believes some of the teams off [Larkin’s] list provide the best return.”

NHL Rumor Report similarly indicated that while the Minnesota Wild have made the most competitive formal bid, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens also remain firmly in the sweepstakes. “Detroit has asked for more from [Minnesota]; the packages from Boston and Montreal are believed to be more to Detroit’s liking,” NHLRR reported.

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Even with Boston sitting outside Larkin’s preferred destinations, the Bruins’ lingering interest has amplified the intrigue surrounding the Red Wings captain, with buzz continuing to build across the league as trade negotiations intensify.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings

Larkin’s potential fit in Minnesota

Larkin would immediately resolve Minnesota’s most persistent roster void by anchoring the middle as a legitimate, dynamic number-one center. His elite straight-line speed and high-motor playmaking project as a natural complement to Kirill Kaprizov, creating space for his wingers while driving controlled zone entries at five-on-five. Slotting Larkin into the top spot instantly stabilizes the forward hierarchy and raises the offensive ceiling of the entire top six.

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Capable of handling heavy defensive-zone assignments, winning critical faceoffs, and quarterbacking an aggressive penalty kill, he would alleviate substantial two-way pressure from secondary pivot options. With the man advantage, his rapid release and bumper instincts would give Minnesota a lethal distributor to complement their point shooters.

At 30 years old and under contract through 2031, Larkin aligns seamlessly with Minnesota’s win-now timeline. A proven leader with extensive top-line pedigree, he would inject veteran composure and postseason grit into a room built to contend in the Central Division, providing both an immediate push toward Stanley Cup contention and multi-year stability at the sport’s most critical skater position.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings are actively exploring trade scenarios involving captain Dylan Larkin.

trade scenarios involving captain Dylan Larkin. The Minnesota Wild reportedly submitted the strongest proposal to date for Larkin.

to date for Larkin. Dylan Larkin is under contract through 2031 at 30 years old.

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