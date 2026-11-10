Dylan Larkin’s reported trade list excludes Bruins and three other teams

The Detroit Red Wings might have to trade Dylan Larkin, but the Boston Bruins are reportedly not among the teams on the player's wish list.

As uncertainty continues to cloud Dylan Larkin‘s future in Detroit—with the Red Wings asking their captain to cooperate on trade scenarios—new details have emerged regarding the destinations Larkin is unwilling to accept, notably including the Boston Bruins.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, speaking on Frankly Hockey, the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, and Bruins are four franchises firmly absent from Larkin’s preferred landing spots.

While other intriguing scenarios have surfaced on Detroit’s radar—including chatter surrounding the Tampa Bay Lightning and a potential blockbuster involving Nikita Kucherov—the Utah Mammoth have also emerged as a prospective suitor.

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With reports indicating Larkin believes his approved 10-team list provides ample runway to strike a deal, the Red Wings are actively searching for the best possible resolution for a cornerstone forward who has spent 12 seasons in the Motor City.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings

Why a move to the Bruins would not make sense for Larkin

Larkin holds a full no-trade clause and intentionally excluded Boston from his approved 10-team list. After enduring grueling rebuilding seasons in Detroit, he is seeking an immediate, turnkey Stanley Cup contender, not an aging roster managing turnover and razor-thin cap margins.

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Staying within the Atlantic Division also fails to offer the clean break he desires. A move to Boston would keep him locked in familiar, grueling divisional warfare while amplifying outside noise every time he faces Detroit, bringing needless baggage to an already messy parting of ways.

Finally, Boston’s salary-cap structure makes a deal largely counterproductive. Absorbing Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit would force the Bruins to sacrifice critical roster depth and high-end future assets, ultimately leaving Larkin on a hollowed-out squad facing the same structural issues he is trying to leave behind.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin is reportedly unwilling to accept a trade to the Boston Bruins.

a trade to the Boston Bruins. Frank Seravalli reported four teams absent from Dylan Larkin’s preferred landing spots.

from Dylan Larkin’s preferred landing spots. Absorbing Dylan Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit would present structural problems for Boston.

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