Red Wings interim GM addresses Dylan Larkin’s situation regarding 10-team trade list

Dylan Larkin recently submitted a 10-team trade list, which the front office is carefully evaluating amid the possibility of a potential departure. Shawn Horcoff, interim general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, made it clear that any potential trade must be beneficial to both sides.

“Ideally, we get something that works for both sides, right?” Horcoff said during an NHL general managers meeting. “But it has to be something that helps this team.”

A serious contender like the Boston Bruins was excluded Larkin’s list, meaning his future could lie with other potential suitors. Amid ongoing rumors and efforts to meet the expectations of everyone involved, the Red Wings will look to protect their assets as much as possible.

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Larkin has made his trade preferences clear

The saga surrounding Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings has hit a total stalemate after the former captain requested a trade and was subsequently suspended by the team. While Detroit tries to figure out a deal that doesn’t completely gut its future, Larkin has wielded his no-trade clause to hand over a curated list of acceptable landing spots—which expanded to 10 preferred destinations, carefully avoiding any Canadian markets:

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Panthers

Minnesota Wild

Vegas Golden Knights

Carolina Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

New Jersey Devils

Tampa Bay Lightning

Utah Mammoth

Washington Capitals

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Horcoff wants the Red Wings to improve in the short term

Sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division is something the Detroit Red Wings certainly don’t want to see. Horcoff, one of the key figures in the team’s current decision-making process, is eager to see Todd McLellan‘s squad turn things around as soon as possible.

“I think we’re in a situation where we have to get better,” Horcoff said. “I think it’s no secret. We look at our team, and we have to continue to improve, so we’re out there actively trying to do that. I’ve been clear in what I’ve said in trying to improve that young core group that we have, and we’re going to make sure our guys are out there seeing hockey.”

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin submitted a 10-team trade list to the Detroit Red Wings front office.

to the Detroit Red Wings front office. The Boston Bruins were excluded from Dylan Larkin’s preferred destinations.

from Dylan Larkin’s preferred destinations. The Detroit Red Wings sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.