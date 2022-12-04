The quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup are taking shape, and France and England will face off in anticipated final. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from fans to the upcoming match.

The quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup are taking shape, and there’s already one match that’s being hyped by fans: France vs. England. The two European teams are candidates to take the trophy, but only one will prevail.

France qualified to the quarterfinals after beating Poland 3-1, with two goals by Kylian Mbappé, who also tied Lionel Messi in World Cup goals; and one by Olivier Giroud. The 2018 champions are looking good and will try to defend their title.

Meanwhile, England defeated Senegal 3-0 with ease, thanks to goals by Jordan Henderson, Buyako Saka and Harry Kane. Of course, an encounter between these two countries is always a must-see game. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Fans hype France vs. England match at Qatar 2022 quarterfinals: Funniest memes and reactions

France and England have faced each other two times in World Cups, with two victories for the Three Lions. However, Didier Deschamps’ team will try to get their first win. Don’t miss the funniest memes and reactions to the upcoming match:







