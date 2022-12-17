On Sunday, December 18, the closing ceremony of the most anticipated event of the year, the FIFA World Cup, will take place, in addition to the final between Argentina and France. Here, check out how long the event will last.

The countdown is just hours away and tomorrow the last match of the World Cup, which is taking place in Qatar, will be played. The Closing Ceremony will take place before Argentina and France begin to play for the title of the new winner of soccer's most important sporting event.

FIFA has already confirmed several of the artists who will be performing on stage at the Lusail Stadium, the first being Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. He was followed by the composers and collaborators of the official World Cup songs, such as David Adeleke and Nora Fatehi, among others.

The show is scheduled to start one hour before the game on Sunday, December 18, so it will kick off at 8:30 AM (ET), 7:30 AM (CT), 6:30 AM (MT) and 5:30 AM (PT) in the United States. According to some media reports, there will be several surprises and Qatar is ready to say goodbye in style.

How long will the Closing Ceremony last?

The pre-final presentation will not only include the artists, as it is likely that other well-known names will be present, as was the case with Morgan Freeman at the opening ceremony. It was also confirmed that a series of emotional videos will be shown, so the event will last about an hour and aims to review the most iconic moments of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Another news that we will see in tomorrow's evening and that many fans are eagerly awaiting is the announcement of the venues for the next edition of the event, which will be held in mid-2026. So far, Canada, Mexico and the United States will share the role of host for the 23rd World Cup, which will be made up of 48 teams.

