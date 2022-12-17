France and Argentina face off on the biggest of stages at the Qatar 2022 final. Since Karim Benzema was originally included in the French squad, many wonder whether he'll take part in this World Cup decider.

The stakes will be high when France and Argentina clash at the Qatar 2022 final on Sunday. The reigning World Cup winners head into the game with many concerns due to injury and ilness, while a potential return of Karim Benzema started to make headlines.

The Real Madrid striker was initially included by Didier Deschamps in the final World Cup squad, before an injury prevented him from taking the plane to Qatar. The French coach, however, didn't replace him.

Now that Benzema is fully recovered, many started to wonder whether he could rejoin the national team for the grand final. In his pre-match press conference, Deschamps addressed that possibility.

Will Karim Benzema play for France against Argentina in 2022 World Cup final?

Though a lot has been said about it, Karim Benzema will probably not play for France in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. Deschamps seemed to rule out that possibility when asked about it on Saturday.

"I have 24 players to manage. Asking the question regarding these players, it's awkward to say the least, if not a little more. The group is there," Deschamps said, via Four Four Two.

"I don't care about invitations from players, former players or injured players. I don't know who will be there. We had a group at the start and who, from what happened... we lost three, with [Christopher] Nkunku at the beginning. They were part of the beginning of the adventure. They will be 24 important players for France tomorrow."

