In case you were doubting how impactful Christian Pulisic is in the United States Men's National Team, this stat proves why the Chelsea star is pivotal for Gregg Berhalter's squad.

Christian Pulisic is without any doubt one of the greatest talents the US has ever produced. It's safe to say he carries much of the USMNT's hopes at Qatar 2022, which is why his injury against Iran in the World Cup group finale has everyone worried.

The Chelsea star scored the winner that sent the United States Men's National Team to the round of 16, but suffered a hard knock in the process. Pulisic played through pain in the last few minutes of the first half, waiting until the break to be subbed off.

The No. 10 may not be wearing the captain's armband in the tournament, but everyone understands how important he is for the Stars and Stripes. If not, this stat should speak for itself.

Christian Pulisic's impact in the USMNT explained by incredible stat

When Captain America gets on the scoresheet, the USMNT should expect good news. As OptaJack of Stats Perform notes, the USA have won the last eight games in which Pulisic has scored.

His latest goal certainly came when the team needed him the most, as it ended up sealing the USMNT's place in the knockout round. Now, they'll hope that he recovers on time for the Netherlands game. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

