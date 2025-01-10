NFL News: Patriots wanted to interview Lions' defensive coordinator, his response was surprising

The New England Patriots are undergoing a tough rebuilding process ahead of next season, and one of their top priorities is to improve their defense. They had planned to interview the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, but his response was not what they expected.

According to information revealed by Tom Pelissero, Lions‘ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn rejected the Patriots’ interview request entirely. It seems he wants to continue his work in Detroit, where he has been successful.

The Detroit Lions have been far superior defensively in the 2024 season, and that has been key to their success. By the end of the regular season, they ranked as the 7th-best defense in the league, allowing an average of just 20.1 points per game—reflecting the work of Aaron Glenn.

On the other hand, the Patriots’ defense struggled this year. They ranked as the 22nd-worst defense, allowing an average of 24.5 points per game. This has been a recurring issue in recent years, with the absence of a strong defensive coordinator clearly evident.

Who is the Patriots’ Defensive Coordinator?

DeMarcus Covington has been serving as the defensive coordinator for the Patriots since 2024, though he’s been with the franchise since 2017, holding various roles such as outside linebackers coach and defensive line coach. He was never a player with the Patriots, but he did earn a Super Bowl ring during the 2018 season.

Why are the Patriots looking for a new Defensive Coordinator?

It’s likely that Covington could leave the team, though nothing is confirmed yet. What is known is that their current defensive coordinator is being interviewed by the Cincinnati Bengals, and fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding his future. It’s worth noting that Lou Anarumo previously held the DC position with the Bengals.