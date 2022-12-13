Argentina are just one game away from making the World Cup final, but first they'll have to take down Croatia. Check out here why Gonzalo Montiel is not playing at the Qatar 2022 semifinals.

Qatar 2022: Why is Gonzalo Montiel not playing for Argentina vs. Croatia?

Argentina received a huge blow early at Qatar 2022, losing to Saudi Arabia in their debut. Lionel Messi and company, however, bounced back and now they're just one game away from the FIFA World Cup final.

La Albiceleste made their way to the final four in dramatic fashion, beating the Netherlands on penalties after blowing a two-goal led in regular time. Croatia, meanwhile, also took down Brazil in the penalty shootout.

Lionel Scaloni has made changes to the starting eleven, with Leandro Paredes returning to the lineup for the first time since the Saudi Arabia game. What many wonder, however, is why Gonzalo Montiel will not play.

Why is Gonzalo Montiel not playing for Argentina against Croatia

Gonzalo Montiel was ruled out for Argentina's semifinal against Croatia due to accumulation of yellow cards. The Sevilla right-back was booked for the second time in the quarterfinals, which is why he received a one-match ban.

Fortunately, the yellow cards reset in the semifinals, so no player will miss the 7th game due to yellow card accumulation. But this time, Montiel and Marcos Acuña will have to watch the semis on the sidelines.

