One of the players that celebrated the most the World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers was Kike Hernandez. In several pictures, he is seen tearfully embracing his parents, capturing one of the best moments of his career. The emotion, coupled with the effort during last MLB season with the Dodgers, could pave the way for his return to the roster.

Under MLB rules, each franchise is allowed to enroll 40 players. With the recent additions and players that already signed long-term contracts, the Dodgers are reportedly exploring ways to make room for Hernandez. As a result, they may be considering trading a player with a $60 million contract ahead of the upcoming season.

Sonja Chen from the MLB.com suggested that if the Dodgers are considering adding another player like Hernandez to their roster, they would need to part ways with someone else. Chen is convinced that the player could be veteran Chris Taylor, if that scenario happens.

“With the 34-year-old utility player entering the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract (with a club option for 2026), the Dodgers likely would need to include cash in any potential deal,” Shen wrote. “It’s difficult to see how L.A. could have both Taylor and, say, Hernandez — who is still a free agent — on the roster.”

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers player.

Why could Taylor be up for a trade?

The offseason still offers plenty of time for teams to make adjustments before training camp begins. In that context, the franchises could consider other players for potential moves. And for the Dodgers Taylor seems to be the “top possibility” to leave the squad according to Shen.

One of the reasons to consider Taylor as a main target to trade is his performance. Since earning All-Star honors in 2021 with the Dodgers, he has struggled to bea top contributor in Dave Roberts’ game plan. Last season, he posted a disappointing slash line of .202/.298/.300, accompanied by a -0.1 WAR.

At 34 years-old, Taylor’s tenure with the team is another key factor to consider. After spending two years with the Mariners before joining the Dodgers, his nine-year stint in Los Angeles could pave the way for young players, as Los Angeles franchise want to keep looking for the title.

Hernandez’s stats with the Dodgers

If we take a closer look at his stats during his whole career, Hernandez has been a decisive player for the four franchises he has played for. In 828 career games, he recorded 527 hits, 302 runs, and 85 home runs.

Among those numbers, during his Dodgers tenure, Hernandez contributed 485 hits, 120 home runs, and 485 runs scored, providing invaluable depth across multiple positions.