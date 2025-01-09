C.J. Stroud is a young quarterback who has overcome personal adversities to become one of the brightest prospects in the NFL. Undoubtedly, he found in football a way to channel his energy and talent.

His skills on the field took him to Ohio State University, where he broke records and stood out as a Heisman Trophy finalist. In 2023, the Houston Texans selected him as the second overall pick in the NFL draft.

In his rookie season, he led the popular team to a divisional title and a playoff victory, being recognized as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, he was also amassing a good fortune in the millions…

What is CJ Stroud’s net worth?

C.J. Stroud, the quarterback for the Houston Texans, has started his NFL career with strong financial backing. As of January 2025, he has an estimated net worth of $12 million, making him one of the wealthiest rookies.

CJ Stroud of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In the 2023 NFL Draft, he was selected as the second overall pick by the Texans, which allowed him to sign a rookie contract worth $36.2 million for a period of four years, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Spotrac.

Regarding his annual salary, rookie contracts in the National Football League are structured based on draft selection, and Stroud, as the second overall pick, is one of the highest-paid players in his class.

Estimates suggest his annual salary is approximately $9 million. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated $26.5 million due to his outstanding talent on the field. Without a doubt, he has a truly promising future ahead.

CJ Stroud’s endorsements

C.J. Stroud has quickly established himself in the world of endorsements since the beginning of his career, both in college and in the NFL. Regarding his entry into the league, one of the most notable agreements is with Jordan Brand.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 12, 2023. (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

He signed a multi-year contract with the brand, which not only involves promotions of footwear and apparel but also opens the door to the possibility of an exclusive shoe line in the future, reinforcing his presence in the sports.

Another important deal is his collaboration with Lowe’s, a national home improvement chain. In September 2024, he joined an advertising campaign alongside other NFL stars such as Christian McCaffrey and Travis Kelce.

Before joining the NFL, he also signed several endorsement deals as part of his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contract while playing at Ohio State University. One of the standout agreements was with Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW).

CJ Stroud’s charity work

C.J. Stroud recently shared on his social media that he has established the C.J. Stroud Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to serving communities with the love of Christ through charitable work.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans takes the field prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024. (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In September 2024, the foundation partnered with Lowe’s, a national home improvement chain, to support homeowners in Houston affected by Hurricane Beryl, according to Lowe’s Corporate.

Together, they provided essential repairs to homes, including fence replacements, roof repairs, and critical landscaping needs, helping families restore safety to their homes.

Additionally, the foundation has collaborated with Lily’s Toy Box in holiday events, distributing gifts to children in the Houston area, demonstrating a continued commitment to community well-being.