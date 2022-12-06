Portugal start their path through the knockout stage in Qatar 2022 with a very tough game against Switzerland. For this match, Joao Cancelo won't be a starter and here's the reason why.

The last game of the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022 is here. Portugal will face a strong team like it is Switzerland and there are some surprises in their starting 11, including Joao Cancelo, Manchester City's left back.

Portugal's national team is seen as a very strong squad full of stars. They must prove what they're capable of in Qatar 2022 and repeat what they did in the Euro 2016 when they won the title.

But now starts a whole different tournament for them. In the Round of 16, they'll face Switzerland with a couple surprises in their starting 11, including Joao Cancelo, who will go to the bench.

Why is Joao Cancelo not starting for Portugal vs. Switzerland?

The most important part of Qatar 2022 has started with the knockout stage. In the last game of the Round of 16, Portugal will face Switzerland to see which squad will play against Morocco in the Quarter-finals.

For this game, Fernando Santos, Portugal's coach decided to make some changes. A big surprise in the starting 11 is Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Joao Cancelo, who will seat next to CR7 in the bench.

Fortunately, Joao Cancelo is not injured and will be available for Fernando Santos as a substitute. Raphael Guerreiro will start as Portugal's left back instead of the Manchester city player.

