Lionel Messi has scored his fourth goal at Qatar 2022, extending Argentina's lead over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Check out here the video of his spot-kick goal.

Lionel Messi continues to get on the scoresheet at Qatar 2022. The PSG star found the net from the penalty spot to extend Argentina's lead against the Netherlands in a crucial game for their World Cup hopes.

Messi had already played a big part in La Albiceleste's opener, creating a perfect opportunity for Nahuel Molina to break the deadlock. With less than 20 minutes left in the game, Messi took advantage of a penalty for his side.

With his fourth goal in Qatar, Messi tied Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time top scorer at World Cups. Watch here the video of the goal that could send Argentina to the semifinals.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores 4th goal at Qatar 2022 vs. Netherlands

US viewers

UK viewers