Lionel Messi continues to get on the scoresheet at Qatar 2022. The PSG star found the net from the penalty spot to extend Argentina's lead against the Netherlands in a crucial game for their World Cup hopes.
Messi had already played a big part in La Albiceleste's opener, creating a perfect opportunity for Nahuel Molina to break the deadlock. With less than 20 minutes left in the game, Messi took advantage of a penalty for his side.
With his fourth goal in Qatar, Messi tied Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time top scorer at World Cups. Watch here the video of the goal that could send Argentina to the semifinals.
Watch: Lionel Messi scores 4th goal at Qatar 2022 vs. Netherlands
