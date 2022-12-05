Switzerland and Portugal will star in one of the fastest duels that this round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have. Here we will tell you who Cesar Ramos is, the main referee of this match.

The round of 16 of Qatar 2022 will have a more than interesting duel when two European teams, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Switzerland face each other. Here we will tell you who Cesar Ramos is, the referee designated by FIFA to deliver justice in this match. Remember that you can watch it in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Portugal want to remain firm on their way to the final phases, since they are candidates to be at least among the semifinalists. After their two good victories against Ghana and Uruguay, came the defeat against South Korea, which also did not prevent the Portuguese from being leaders. Now of course, they want to go for more.

Their rivals will be Switzerland, who must improve what they did in a very lackluster group stage. In the games against Cameroon and Brazil, the Swiss team did not show a great level, although they did have good moments in the game against Serbia. They will have to show their best version if they want to win against the Portuguese favourites.

Cesar Ramos, the referee for Portugal vs Switzerland

Cesar Ramos, 38 years old, is a Mexican referee who works in Liga MX, as well as in the Concacaf Champions League. He is usually chosen to be the referee in the second leg games of the Mexican league finals (he has been the main referee in the second legs of the last four finals). FIFA referee since 2014.

